PCI Biotech Initiates Field Testing Of Its Proprietary Technology For Gene Therapy Manufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 13 October 2023 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) today announced a research collaboration agreement with the aim to address critical pain points in the manufacturing of gene therapies.



The partners have signed a collaborative research agreement with the purpose of testing PCI Biotech's proprietary technology for gene therapy manufacturing in the partners' pilot manufacturing process. PCI Biotech brings its novel and promising technology for viral vector manufacturing into the field testing, while the partner provides facilities and expertise, as well as feedback on performance and usability of the technology, to guide PCI Biotech's future development. The research collaboration agreement includes an option to mutually determine a potential future business transaction.

The undisclosed partner is a European entity, part of an international life science group providing a range of products and services to the biopharmaceutical industry, including the manufacturing of viral vectors.

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, PCI Biotech said“The ultimate goal is to develop a technology that increases yield and reduces impurities in gene therapy manufacturing. On this path, collecting feedback from potential customers is key to ensure that market needs are addressed appropriately. Working with market leaders is an important step in this direction.”

Further updates on the collaboration will be announced as appropriate.

About PCI BiotechPCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focussing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies and new technologies through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities. PCI Biotech's proprietary technology may also be employed to enhance yield and purity of viral vectors in gene therapy manufacturing.