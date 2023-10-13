Diaphragm Pump Market Expected To Reach $9.3 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diaphragm Pump Market Insight

Diaphragm Pump Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Diaphragm Pump Market by Mechanism (Air-operated and Electrical-operated), Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), Discharge Pressure (Up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar and Above 200 bar), End-User (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage and Others), ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030.

The global diaphragm pump market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2020, and the global diaphragm pump market forecast is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

A diaphragm pump is a hydraulically or mechanically actuated positive displacement pump that uses a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. Diaphragm pumps are self-priming and are ideal for viscous liquids. Virtually all major industries utilize diaphragm pumps which are commonly used to move abrasive fluids, including concrete, or acids and chemicals. They are also common in automobiles and aircraft. In addition, a diaphragm pump is also known as a membrane pump, air-operated double diaphragm pump (AODD), or pneumatic diaphragm pump. Diaphragm pumps use the up-and-down movement of a cupped, elastic surface to generate liquid flow. This surface, found within the pump, is typically made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Teflon, synthetic rubber, or a similar material.

When the surface is pushed into the liquid, it adds pressure and displaces a certain amount of fluid. When it is pulled back from the liquid, it draws in more fluid. The diaphragm pump uses check valves to prevent the backflow of fluid through the entry valve. Diaphragm pumps are highly used as a common site in many industries. There is an extensive number of construction materials available to produce a bewildering number of configurations to accommodate difficult fluids such as corrosive chemicals, volatile solvents, viscous, sticky fluids, shear-sensitive foodstuffs, and pharma product dirty water and abrasive slurry smaller solids, creams, gels, and oils.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Diaphragm pumps are highly used in pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, and other industries. In addition, the rising demand for medicines, gasoline, and other food products across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, the rising demand for diaphragm pumps in government projects may also act as a major opportunity factor for the market.

The global diaphragm pump market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end-user, and region. Depending on the mechanism, the market is categorized into air-operated and electrical-operated. On the basis of operation, it is divided into single-acting and double-acting. On the basis of discharge pressure, it is classified into up to 80 bars, 80 to 200 bars, and above 200 bars. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Diaphragm Pump industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Diaphragm Pump market include,

Dover Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

GemmeCotti Srl

Graco Inc.

Grundfos Holding A/S

IDEX Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

LEWA GmbH

Tapflo AB and Xylem

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings of the study:

- On the basis of mechanism, the air-operated segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of operation, the double-acting segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of discharge pressure, the up to 80 bars segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-users, the water & wastewater segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. Industrial Heat Pump Market -

2. Geothermal heat pump market -

3. Residential Heat Pump Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn