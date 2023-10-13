Qatar Elected As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of Arab Labour Organisation For 99Th Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Labour Organization's Board of Directors members have elected the State of Qatar, represented by the Minister of Labour, H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri as the Chairman for the ninety-ninth session, extending until October 2024. This election took place in Doha during the Organization's Board of Directors meeting held yesterday.

Qatar is hosting the 99th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization, with the participation of representatives of the three production parties in the Arab countries (governments, employers, workers) in accordance with the principle of tripartite representation and a number of relevant Arab and regional organizations.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour, Rehabilitation and Civil Service Ali Al Abed of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, Director-General of the Arab Labour Organization Fayez Ali Al Mutairi, and heads of tripartite delegations from Arab countries.

The members of the Board of Directors of ALO elected Hind bint Suleiman as Vice President of the Employers' Group, and Nasser Al Jareed as Vice President of the Workers' Group.

The Minister of Labour, emphasized Qatar's dedication to bolstering joint Arab collaboration to address the prevailing challenges faced by the labour sector in Arab nations due to ongoing crises.

He highlighted the urgency of amplifying efforts towards economic revitalization and advocating for decent employment, viewing it as the optimal approach to guarantee a dignified life and uphold the human rights of the Arab people.

During his speech at the opening session of the meeting, the Minister of Labour reiterated the State of Qatar's continuous support for ALO in its efforts to respond to the needs and aspirations of Arab countries in the fields of work, wishing that the meeting would be an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and cooperation in order to achieve the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development in our Arab societies.

The Minister clarified that the Qatar National Vision 2030 is devoted to evolving Qatar into a forefront nation adept at realizing sustainable development. He emphasised the instrumental role of the labour sector in heightening cognizance regarding the significance of a robust environment within the economy, striving for a just and enduring progression towards a more eco-friendly and greener economy.

In this regard, His Excellency noted the organization and hosting of the State of Qatar International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023, which aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification, calling on the participating delegations to learn about this unique experience in the Middle East and North Africa.