New Rift Emerging In SLPP As Some Mps Oppose Ranil

A new rift is emerging in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) as some MPs begin to openly oppose President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Senior SLPP MPs who have not been given Cabinet portfolios have even threatened to vote against the budget next month.

However, SLPP MP S.M Chandrasena insisted that the SLPP will not attempt to topple the Government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He admitted that a number of SLPP MPs were unhappy with the President, especially as they feel they have been sidelined by Wickremesinghe.

Chandrasena, however, said that the disgruntled MPs will not attempt to topple the Government.