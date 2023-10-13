Publishing Of Suominen's Interim Report Januaryseptember 2023 On October 27, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's press release on October 13, 2023 at 11:00. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – September 30, 2023 on Friday, October 27, 2023 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at . The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at .

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at . The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at .

