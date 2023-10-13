RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


10/13/2023 4:16:17 AM

Auction date 2023-10-13
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln 425
Volume sold, SEK mln 150
Number of bids 10
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 1.286 %
Lowest yield 1.278 %
Highest accepted yield 1.300 %
% accepted at highest yield 50.00

Auction date 2023-10-13
Loan 3111
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0007045745
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,285
Volume sold, SEK mln 250
Number of bids 20
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 1.230 %
Lowest yield 1.222 %
Highest accepted yield 1.242 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00





