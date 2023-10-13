Nisin Market Size Worth $638.1 Million By 2030 With CAGR Of 7.3% | Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Siveele B.V.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nisin Market

Global nisin market size was valued at $317.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $638.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Factors that drive the nisin market growth are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. The food & beverages processing industry has influenced the nisin market to a large extent. In addition, growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications is expected to fuel the demand for nisin in future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in many regions and rise in awareness among consumers toward the use of these additives are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report:

The global nisin market size was valued at $317.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $638.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The key players profiled in the report include Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Galactic, Mayasan Biotech , Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Siveele B.V.

Continuous research activities by the players in the market have led to the development of nisin in powdered and liquid form, which adds value to its usability in the food & beverages industry. Though easy to blend, liquid nisin has a shorter shelf life as compared to powdered nisin, which offers better sales chances compared to the latter. Nearly 95% of the total nisin sales closed in 2020 were the ones in powdered form; however, the liquid nisin segment is expected to grow exponentially through to 2030.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products are the key nisin market trends. Therefore, the need for natural food preservatives that aid in the extension of the shelf-life of products, such as nisin, is also growing.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

According to the nisin market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is divided into powder and liquid. On the basis of application, the market is split into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care. The food & beverages segment is sub-segmented into meat and poultry products, dairy products, beverages, canned products, and others. The market is analyzed across four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the powder form of nisin held the major share in the market. This is attributed to its cost-effectiveness and wide availability. Moreover, the wide incorporation of powder form on nisin in pharma and cosmetics products as a preservative has spurred the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at:

Based on application, the food & beverages segment gain a major traction in the market in 2020. Meat and poultry products segment in food & beverages held the major share in the market. The growth of the sea food, meat, & poultry market is driven by rise in consumption of meat products across the world. A number of food preservatives is used to enhance the shelf life of packaged meat. As the consumption of packaged meat is growing substantially, the growth of the nisin market is positively impacted.

Regionally, North America accounted for approximately half of the total nisin market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the nisin market forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a prominent market with major growth expected in China, India, and other developing countries.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn