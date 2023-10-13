Real Estate Investment Education Company I Quadrant Presents Jack Neo's Money No Enough 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Director & Cast of Money No Enough 3 with I Quadrant Founders

Executive Producer & Producer of Money No Enough 3 with I Quadrant Founders

SINGAPORE, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- I Quadrant is proud to announce its role as a presenter for the much-anticipated "Money No Enough 3", directed by the iconic filmmaker Jack Neo. This movie is set to premiere during Chinese New Year 2024 in cinemas in Singapore.Jack Neo's return with this third sequel, 15 years after "Money No Enough 2", is already creating a buzz. The film, featuring Neo alongside stars Mark Lee and Henry Thia, addresses the evolving world of money, touching on modern-day issues like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, wrapped in Neo's signature comedic style."Money No Enough 3" is produced by renowned veteran director Jack Neo and Boi Kwong under Hijack Pictures, with Jack Neo serving as the director. The CEO of Clover Films, Lim Teck serves on the film panel as the Executive Producer.Adding a layer of collaboration, Benny Ong, CEO and co-founder of I Quadrant, also joins the team officially as an Executive Producer.I Quadrant's presentation of the film underscores its commitment to enhancing financial literacy and empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions. The collaboration with Jack Neo provides a unique platform to engage and educate audiences in an entertaining and relatable manner.“We are excited to be the presenter for 'Money No Enough 3'. The film's focus on financial knowledge aligns with our core mission. We believe that this collaboration will inspire and enlighten audiences, fostering a deeper understanding of money management,” said Benny Ong.The film also marks a significant moment for Neo, who adapts and evolves the narrative amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring the story remains as relevant and engaging as ever.Audiences can look forward to a perfect blend of entertainment and education, walking away with not just laughter but also valuable insights into the modern financial landscape.About I QuadrantI Quadrant is a key player in the real estate industry in Singapore, known for its practical and accessible educational programs and exclusive investment opportunities.I Quadrant makes learning about real estate simple and direct, offering workshops and programs led by practitioners who have multiple property investments internationally.I Quadrant's community benefits from the company's ability to secure exclusive bulk real estate deals, providing valuable investment opportunities that are impossible to achieve as solo investors.For more information about I Quadrant, please visit .Details on I Quadrant's workshops can be found at .About "Money No Enough 3"In this third sequel, Jack Neo, Mark Lee, and Henry Thia navigate the intricate world of modern finance. Audiences will enjoy a comedic yet enlightening exploration of today's financial issues, ensuring a memorable cinematic experience.

