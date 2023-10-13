Tableo Wins The Fall 2023 Top Performer Award In The Restaurant Reservation Software Category From Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tableo is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

HAZ-ZEBBUG, MALTA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tableo, developers of a restaurant reservation and management solution, today announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Fall 2023 Top Performers” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.“Tableo showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”

To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Tableo delivers to customers.

“At Tableo, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,” announced Jonathan Azzopardi, CEO, Tableo”

About Tableo

Founded in 2020, Tableo is a restaurant reservation and management platform used by 1000s of restaurateurs across Europe. It offers restaurants of all sizes the ability to easily manage all their reservations from any channel, from one easy to use interface. Through Tableo, restaurants can receive online bookings 24/7, reduce no-shows and collect payments all from one place. Tableo is an official Google (Reserve with Google), META and MICHELIN Guide partner. For more information visit or visit us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot/software/ business software and services directory.

