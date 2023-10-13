'We Must Break The Taboo That 'Forever Chemicals' Are Indispensable'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The scale and pollution of forever chemicals is increasingly making headlines, especially in the US and Europe. A study publishedExternal link this summer reported PFAS in nearly half of US tap water. Certain levels of PFAS may lead to health problems like cancer, thyroid disease or fertility issues, as well as environmental damage. New researchExternal link funded by the US government, published in September, found evidence that women diagnosed with some“hormonally driven” cancers had exposures to certain PFAS. The synthetic substances are a hot topic for regulators and lawmakers with potential bans on the table.

The name "forever chemicals”, or per-​ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), comes from their ability to accumulate in water and soils, as they do not decompose due to an extremely strong bond between carbon and fluorine atoms. Most people ingest or inhale these synthetic chemicals released through contaminated water and food - even air, according to the External link US National Institute of Environmental Health SciencesExternal link .