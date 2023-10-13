Stadler Rail To Supply More Hydrogen Trains To California

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The contract, the value of which was not specified, also provides for the acquisition of 25 additional trainsets.

The order has been placed by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the Thurgau-based company said on Friday.

Stadler's hydrogen train was designed in partnership with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority in California. Unveiled in 2022, it has undergone extensive testing in Switzerland and the United States, according to the press release. CalSTA and Caltrans opted for this model on the basis of these tests.

Stadler Rail won its first contract for a hydrogen train in 2019 in the US. It is expected to enter service in 2024 as part of the San Bernardino County Transit Authority (SBCTA) in California and will be the first hydrogen train in American passenger transport.