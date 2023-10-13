EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

SPORTTOTAL becomes official scouting & analytics partner of DFB scouting tournaments

13.10.2023 / 09:04 CET/CEST

SPORTTOTAL becomes official scouting & analytics partner of DFB scouting tournaments Cologne, Germany, 13 October 2023 - SPORTTOTAL and the German Football Association (DFB) are further intensifying their cooperation in German youth and amateur soccer and have agreed to work together in the scouting & analytics sector. The focus is on the use of AI-powered cameras developed by the Cologne-based sports media company, SPORTTOTAL, at DFB scouting tournaments. The cameras will record the soccer matches fully automatically. Furthermore, SPORTTOTAL provides its newly developed coaching tool, enabling DFB's coaches, players, scouts and referees to analyze the matches in detail and thereby further develop and optimize their own performance.

The basic version of the tool enables the tagging and clipping of match scenes, the automatic combination of highlights and individual telestration in the video. The goal is the simple and efficient analysis of individual players or the entire team, to sustainably improve the game.

The camera and coaching tool have already been used at the U14, U15 and U16 selection tournaments during spring and summer of 2023. Several T-5G cameras were in operation – the camera which is distributed by SPORTTOTAL in cooperation with Deutsche Telekom since the beginning of 2022. Raising the recordings of the matches featuring Germany's best youth players to the next level and setting an excellent basis for video analysis. Jannis Scheibe, match analyst for the U21 national team and responsible for the video analysis of the DFB selection tournaments, says: "The automated recording of tournament matches and training sessions by AI-based cameras in combination with automatically tagged highlight scenes offers an incredible potential in match analysis. It is extremely important for us to be involved in this topic and SPORTTOTAL is the perfect partner to enhance analytics. The DFB scouting tournaments are the perfect competition to further develop this partnership." Tim Nagel, Director at SPORTTOTAL, is also pleased about the expansion of the partnership between the DFB and SPORTTOTAL and explains: "Video analysis is key, especially for the youth players of the DFB supporting their future development. SPORTTOTAL's one-stop-shop solution is the perfect match for events such as the association's selection tournaments intended to both enable the automated and high-quality recording of soccer matches from various perspectives, but also to provide the ideal basis for subsequent match and player analysis with our coaching tool. We are proud to accompany the path of tomorrow's stars and to deepen our close partnership with the DFB and German soccer in general."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

Cologne-based SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56) is a technology and media company growing in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business and in the live events business. Founded in 1979, the company operates sporttotal, a high-traffic, high-growth portal for online sports videos and live streaming. In the process, the company equips sports clubs with special camera technology that allows sports events to be broadcasted live on sporttotal in high quality and fully automatically. In addition, SPORTTOTAL has developed its own coaching and analysis tool that enables efficient development of athletes and is used primarily by coaches, scouts, players and referees for video analysis. The additional service portfolio of SPORTTOTAL AG includes the technical equipment of race tracks and sports facilities as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG is active with its media house "FORTY10" operated for Deutsche Telekom and operates, among other things, the linear television channel #dabeiTV.

