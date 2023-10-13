Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. In Liquidatie: CONFIRMATION OF LIQUIDATION


EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: CONFIRMATION OF LIQUIDATION
13.10.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The liquidators of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (a liquidated entity) (“ SIHNV ”) hereby confirm that the liquidation of SIHNV has been completed. SIHNV and its shares have now ceased to exist.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited will now take the necessary measures to implement the de-listing in accordance with the timelines communicated previously.

Stellenbosch
13 October 2023


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
