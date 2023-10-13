|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The liquidators of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (a liquidated entity) (“ SIHNV ”) hereby confirm that the liquidation of SIHNV has been completed. SIHNV and its shares have now ceased to exist.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: CONFIRMATION OF LIQUIDATION
13.10.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited will now take the necessary measures to implement the de-listing in accordance with the timelines communicated previously.
Stellenbosch
13 October 2023
