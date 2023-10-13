Indian Business Leaders Recognised For Tackling The World's Most Pressing Issues

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Fifteen of India's most progressive business leaders have been included in the 2023 Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) , which recognises the outstanding contribution of those combining profit and purpose to tackle pressing social and environmental issues.





Meaningful Business, a global organisation dedicated to helping purpose-driven leaders succeed, has announced its annual MB100 - with India the most represented country this year.





This 5th edition of the award saw winners chosen from over 800 nominees across 93 countries, including social entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and impact investors.





The year-round MB100 programme, supported by EY, Hogan Lovells and Babson College, is designed to help these individuals increase their positive impact through pro bono services, tailored workshops, expert mentorship, profiling and exclusive networking opportunities.





Commenting on the 2023 MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said,“Congratulations to the Indian cohort within this year's MB100 who are setting the benchmark in the profit and purpose space, providing an inspiration to us all. These leaders are tackling some of the most pressing social and environmental issues across the country, and we look forward to supporting their work as they continue to scale and make a substantial difference.”





Shiv Kumar, Co-Founder of Catalyst Group of Organisations and one of the Indian representatives on the judging panel, said,“As a judge evaluating businesses striving to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), I am truly impressed by the commitment to sustainable practices and innovation displayed by these enterprises. The MB100 are showcasing the transformative power of business in addressing global challenges.”





The 2023 MB100 winners from India are (in alphabetical order):



Ajaita Shah, Founder & CEO, Frontier Markets

Ajinkya Dhariya, CEO, PadCare Labs

Ankit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Phool

Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder, RACEnergy

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe

Divya Hegde, Founder, Baeru Environmental Services

Ishani Roy, Founder & CEO, Serein

Mahadev Chikkanna, Founder & CEO, Mynusco

Pankaj Mahalle, Co-Founder & CEO, GramHeet

Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder, Battery Smart

Romita Ghosh, CEO, iHeal HealthTech

Sameer Aggarwal, Founder, Revfin

Shiroi Lily Shaiza, Co-Founder, NagaEd

Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO, RAS Beauty Sujay Santra, Founder & CEO, iKure Techsoft





Following the global nomination process, the award was judged by a panel of 29 experts, including Amini Kajunju, COO, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center; Nikhil Seth, Assistant Secretary-General, UN & Executive Director, UNITAR; Shaun Seow, MD, Investments, Temasek; Shiv Kumar, Co-Founder of Catalyst Group of Organisations; and Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader, with each nominee scored across five key areas: Durability, Impact, Innovation, Leadership and Scope.





