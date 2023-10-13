TATA Starbucks Sets Sail With First Island Store In Alibaug

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India TATA Starbucks today announced the opening of its first island store at the picturesque seaside destination, Alibaug. The new customized store format is aimed to introduce Starbucks high-quality Arabica coffees to local customers and meet the demand from global travelers to the city looking for their favorite Starbucks beverage while away from home.



Michael Conway, Group President for Starbucks International and Channel Development, Sushant Dash, CEO, of TATA Starbucks and Emmy Kan, President, Starbucks Asia Pacific at the launch of the Alibaug Store





With Alibaug turning into a preferred second-home address and weekend getaway for people from Mumbai, the coastal town has seen rapid growth in both infrastructural and economic development. These factors have given rise to the demand for premium beverage and food experiences, creating the opportunity for TATA Starbucks first store in Alibaug.





Starbucks Alibaug Interiors





Located at a vantage spot at the M2M Ferry Terminal in Alibaug, the new store will present Starbucks coffees sourced and brewed from around the world. The menu will also feature Starbucks locally-inspired offerings including South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, a range of Signature Milkshakes and food options, such as Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich and more.





Surrounded by the sounds and vistas of the Arabian Sea, the first Starbucks Island store aims to provide a distinct Third Place' experience to Indian customers. Spread across 2,500 sq. ft. and embodying the relaxed spirit of Alibaug, this store's warm and inviting ambiance is a tribute to its setting. It has been designed with captivating artworks that pay homage to Starbucks nautical origins and celebrates the rich tapestry of maritime mythology. Striking depictions of Moby Dick, the legendary white whale, adorn the walls, symbolizing the quest for excellence.





Michael Conway, Group President for Starbucks International and Channel Development shares,“I'm pleased to see how Indian customers have made Starbucks their destination for moments of human connection either with our green apron partners or family and friends in our stores. As one of the fastest growing markets for Starbucks, we are committed to innovation that exceeds the expectations of our customers and to nurture deeper connections across India's vibrant coffee communities.” Over the past decade, TATA Starbucks has played a pivotal role in elevating the coffee and retail experience in India. In the past year, Starbucks has expanded to 15 cities, opening 71 stores, and currently operates 370 stores in the market. With 40,000 weekly visitors to its stores, the brand remains committed to reaching new customers through craft and convenience as it expands to cities and neighborhoods across India.





Speaking about creating lasting consumer experiences, Emmy Kan, President, Starbucks Asia Pacific shares,“At Starbucks, we prioritize our customers and their evolving tastes, hence featuring the best of Starbucks coffees globally as well as locally inspired food and beverage experiences here. Through this store, which is also the first ever Island Store in India, we aim to catalyze the growing demand for new and unique experiences, while continuing to present our customers with a warm and welcoming Starbucks experience.”





Sharing his views on the brand's growth in the Indian market, Sushant Dash, CEO, of TATA Starbucks shares,“For more than a decade, TATA Starbucks has remained unwavering in our mission to bring unparalleled coffee experiences to customers in India. From introducing local innovations to expanding into diverse store formats, like drive-thrus and 24x7 locations, we've consistently strived to make the Starbucks experience more accessible to coffee enthusiasts in India. Our market success is founded on delivering the signature Starbucks Experience, while continuously innovating and tailoring our offerings to meet the ever-evolving customer's preferences. Our first Island Store in India at Alibaug is a testament to our consumer-first worldview. We look forward to welcoming coffee lovers to this unique concept store in the days to come.”





About TATA Starbucks Private Limited

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with TATA Consumer Products Ltd and currently operates 370 stores in India across 49 cities, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, Lucknow, Amritsar, Kochi, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Jaipur, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Nashik, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Anand, Patiala, Raipur, Kolhapur, Bhatinda, Dehradun, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Lonavala, Mysore, Agra, Aurangabad, Calicut, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Guwahati, Meerut, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam through a network of over 4,000 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - A TATA Alliance.