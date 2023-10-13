Shale Gas Market Expected To Reach $130.3 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shale Gas Market Insight

Shale Gas Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on Shale Gas Market by Technology (Vertical Fracking, Horizontal Fracking, and Rotary Fracking) and End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Generation, and Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030.

The global Shale Gas market size was valued at $57.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $130.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Shale gas refers to natural gas that is trapped within shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks that can be rich sources of petroleum and natural gas. The combination of two production techniques horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has allowed access to large volumes of shale gas, which were previously uneconomical to produce. The production of natural gas from shale formations has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the U.S. Shale gas is trapped within the pores of this sedimentary rock. Gas is normally stored in three ways in gas shale, which include free gas, adsorbed gas, and dissolved gas.

The gas stored within the rock pores and natural fractures is known as free gas and the gas that is adsorbed on organic materials and clay is known as adsorbed gas. Moreover, the gas dissolved in the organic materials is known as dissolved gas. Gas shale is the name given to a shale gas reservoir (play). Shale gas reservoirs are spread over large areas up to 500 m. They are characterized by low production rates. Shale gas reservoirs are fine-grained and rich in organic carbon content which signifies large gas reserves. There are disparities in lithology in gas shales which point toward the fact that natural gas is stored in the reservoir in a broad array of lithology & textures such as non-fissile shale, siltstone, and fine-grained sandstone (not only shale). Often, shale laminations or beds are interbedded in siltstone- or sandstone-dominant basins.

The shale gas market trends are segmented on the basis of technology, End-user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is categorized into Vertical fracking, Horizontal fracking, and Rotary fracking. On the basis of End-user, it is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, power generation, and transportation. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Shale Gas industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Shale Gas market include,

Southwestern Energy Company

EQT Corporation

Equinor ASA

Repsol SA

SINOPEC/Shs

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

PETROCHINA/Shs

Key findings of the study:

- On the basis of technology, the vertical fracking segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of End-users, the power generation segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, North America registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

