Linear Lighting Market Size Is Expected To Reach $56.4 Billion By 2031 | Growing At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 11.1%

Linear Lighting Market Share

- Tejas Rokade- Lead Analyst

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Linear Lighting Market by Lighting Type, by Application, by End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global linear lighting market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $56.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

When multiple LEDs are grouped together in narrow area to form a strip of light, it is known as linear lighting. There has been a rapid shift away from conventional lighting systems in recent years due to advantages such as greater ambiance at a workplace and usage for replacement fixtures in vertical farms for horticultural demands. For example, MaxLite introduced the photonmax LED linear light for horticulture applications, which is intended to maximise the use of natural light in greenhouse applications and high-intensity vertical farming crops. Here, linear lights offer an excellent blend of performance, high output, and photon efficiency for greenhouse and indoor growers of all types of plants.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the linear lighting industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, linear lighting market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the linear lighting industry include:

.Buljin ELMEC Pvt. Ltd

.Current Lighting Solutions, LLC

.Eaton Corporation

.Fagerhult Group

.MaxLite, Inc

.Acuity Brands, Inc

.Philips Lighting

.Cree Lighting

.OSRAM LIGHTING PRIVATE LIMITED

.linea light group

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global linear lighting industry include the surge in adoption of for domestic applications is a primary driver of market growth for linear lights. Nowadays linear lights are the preferred option due to some innovative features by which the linear lighting industry is expected to boost. The world market is, however, severely constrained by the high cost of maintenance and the scarcity of qualified personnel. Contrarily, it is projected that during the forecast period, development of linear lighting solution across horticulture in farming sector would present profitable linear lighting market opportunity.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the linear lighting market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the linear lighting market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing linear lighting market opportunities.

. Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. In-depth analysis of the linear lighting market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global linear lighting market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

