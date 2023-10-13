TDP Chief And Ex-Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Gets Anticipatory Bail In Angallu 307 Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Andhra Pradesh High Court on 13 October granted anticipatory bail to former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu 307 case. Chandrababu Naidu is facing multiple cases registered against him including Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307 is Angallu case?The Angallu case involves an incident where the Andhra Pradesh police registered case against Naidu and several other TDP leaders, accusing them of instigating an attack on ruling YRCP local leaders. Naidu is booked for an attempt to murder among other sections in the case TDP chief is currently being lodged in the Rajahmundry jail in connection with multi crore skill development scam case on 11 October, Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati inner ring road case. The court had issued an interim order not to arrest Naidu till 16 October in the case former Andhra Pradesh CM was arrested by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the skill development case last month. His bail petition was rejected by the ACB court in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu has moved the Supreme Court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court denied him Anticipatory Bail in AP FiberNet Scam Case which the Apex Court will hear today at attack on Naidu, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting in Samarlakota on 12 October alleged that Naidu and his family looted the state.

\"Chandrababu, his son Lokesh, Dattaputru, Ramoji Rao, Radhakrishna, Naidu, who are partners in this gangster gang, none of them are in our state. Andhra state, why do they want these people, they want to loot here and share in Hyderabad there\" he had said at the rally, the CM also questioned politician and actor Pawan Kalyan who offered support to the TDP chief. \"We are looking at Pawan Kalyan, a businessman who sells his own party, his own sect and the votes of his fans wholesale. Will this person who comes to the state to politicize in the shooting gap have any love for the people here?\" he said as quoted by ANI.(With inputs from ANI)

