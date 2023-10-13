Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka Ferry Service To Commence Tomorrow. Check Ticket Prices, Inaugural Offers, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka is slated to commence on Saturday, as confirmed by an official from the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department reported by ANI, initially, the ticket cost for the journey to Sri Lanka was established at ₹7,670 per person, inclusive of ₹6,500 and an 18% GST.

However, officials from the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department announced on Thursday that they are introducing a special fare of ₹2,800, which includes ₹2,375 and an 18% tax, as a promotional offer for passengers traveling on the ferry on October 14th (for a single day). This rate represents a 75% reduction from the regular price Read: India-Sri Lanka to explore petroleum line, land bridge to boost economic tiesAccording to the official, a total of 30 passengers have already made reservations at this discounted rate for the trip, the passenger transportation ship, after a four-decade hiatus, was initially planned to embark on its journey on October 10, 2023. However, due to an administrative issue, the departure was rescheduled to October 12 and subsequently postponed once more to October 14, ANI reported.“The discussions on strengthening connectivity and resumption of ferry services between the two countries were held virtually by the India-Sri Lanka Joint Committee on July 14 this year”, as per a press release issued by the High Commission of India, Colombo Read: India plays 'constructive role' in supporting Sri Lanka recovery from economic crisisThe India-Sri Lanka Joint Committee was established under the MoU on Passenger Transportation by Sea productive discussions focused on the resumption of ferry services between the two countries connecting mutually agreed points. Both sides agreed that the resumption of ferry services would boost regional trade and tourism and promote stronger people-to-people ties, the release stated.(With inputs from ANI)

