Kerala: IMD Warns Of Landslides, Waterlogging ; Yellow Alert In 7 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall will continue in the state today(October 13). The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

The IMD also warned that special caution should be exercised in hilly areas where the rains are likely to intensify.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state. Heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm will pour in the next 24 hours. If rain continues in areas that have received heavy rainfall in the past few days, landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and water logging in low-lying areas and cities are likely to take place. The IMD has warned the public and government agencies to be extremely cautious.

People living in mountainous regions prone to landslides and flash floods should move to safer places. People are advised not to go to coastal areas or rivers for fishing and bathing. Taking selfies and videos on the overpasses of the waterbodies is prohibited.

Meanwhile, the shutter of Neyyar Dam was raised by 80 cm on Thursday (Oct 12) at 9 am.

A yellow alert has been announced in eight districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on October 16.



Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to beware.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely



