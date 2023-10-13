Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 13: Check Fuel Rate In Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oil marketing companies in the country have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am.
In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.27. While petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 92.76. In Chennai, though, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 94.24 a litre.
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.63
Diesel price: Rs 94.46
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 101.94
Diesel price: Rs 87.89
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 96.79
Diesel price: Rs 89.96
Gurugram
Petrol price: Rs 96.84
Diesel price: Rs 89.72
You may also get the daily price of gas and diesel by SMS. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9223112222. HPCL customers, on the other hand, may find out the price by texting HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.
