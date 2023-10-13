Late-Night IT Raid In Bengaluru: Officials Uncover Crores In Cash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a late-night operation in Bengaluru, IT officers made a remarkable find as they uncovered a substantial stash of cash concealed in a residential flat. They have found not just a few bills but an astonishing 25 boxes filled with five-hundred-rupee notes.
It's been reported that individuals engaged in corrupt activities had plans to transport this cash in a vehicle, but their scheme was foiled when IT officials got wind of their intentions. This operation took place on a Thursday evening at 6 o'clock, with IT officers simultaneously conducting searches at two different locations within RT Nagara in Bengaluru. The primary focus was on a flat situated in Atmananda Colony, where a massive sum of money was brought to light.
While the exact total of the discovered money has not been disclosed, IT authorities have affirmed that it represents a significant amount. In addition to this, there have been reports of another IT raid conducted at the residence of a former corporator associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)
