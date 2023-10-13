Paresh Rawal Reveals His Excitement, Nervousness For 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Welcome 3'; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about the highly anticipated sequels, "Hera Pheri 3" and "Welcome 3," acknowledging the prolonged wait by fans. Paresh Rawal, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, particularly in his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the cult classic "Hera Pheri," is widely recognized as one of the best comedy actors in the industry. His reprisal of this character in the 2006 sequel, "Phir Hera Pheri," only fueled fans' desires for a third installment in the beloved franchise.

While "Hera Pheri 3" is currently in the developmental phase, Paresh Rawal openly shared his feelings, acknowledging a blend of anticipation and anxiety concerning the project.

The extended hiatus since the last film's release has left him apprehensive about whether the final product will live up to the audience's expectations. He expressed his concerns, saying, "Of course, there is excitement, but along with it, there is a lot of nervousness too. I am sometimes scared also that the final product should come out the way it was conceived. We have expectations, but more than us, the audience has expectations. They have waited far too long for Hera Pheri and Welcome also. So, yes, I am scared."

While an official announcement about "Hera Pheri 3" is yet to be made, reports suggest that the original trio, consisting of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, will reprise their beloved roles from the franchise.

In addition to "Hera Pheri 3," Paresh Rawal is set to grace the big screen once more with "Welcome 3" (alternatively titled "Welcome to the Jungle"). This eagerly anticipated film was officially announced on September 9, coinciding with Akshay Kumar's birthday. Directed by Ahmad Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yashpal Sharma, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

This star-studded extravaganza, led by Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to hit cinema screens in December 2024, promising a grand entertainment experience for fans eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite comedy franchises.

