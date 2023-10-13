Kerala: Former Pathanamthitta Collector Divya S Iyer Appointed As New Managing Director Of Vizhinjam Port

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The former district collector of Pathanamthitta, Divya S. Iyer, has been appointed as the new managing director of Vizhinjam Port on Friday(Oct 13). The Kerala government has transferred the collectors of four districts, including Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Divya was transferred just before the first ship from China arrived at Vizhinjam airport. She was replaced by Adeela Abdulla, fomer MD of Vizhijam Port. Meanwhile, Shibu has been appointed as the new district collector of Pathanamthitta.

Former Alappuzha Collector Haritha V. Kumar has been appointed as the Director of Mining and Geology. Meanwhile, John V. Samuel was appointed as the new collector of Alappuzha.

A former Kannur collector has been appointed as Director of Panchayath, and former Kollam collector Afsana Praveen has been appointed as Commissioner of Food Safety.

New collectors:

Snehaj Kumar :

Kozhikode Collector

L. Devidas :

Kollam Collector

V. R. Vinod:



Malappuram Collector

Arun K. Vijayan : Kannur Collector

Meanwhile, the Chinese ship Zhen Hua 15 arrived at the Vizhinjam port, developed by the Adani Group after a month and a half of journey. The ship was given a water salute. It reached Kerala's coast on October 11 and will dock at the port on October 14. Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially receive the ship at a ceremony held at Vizhinjam on October 15. With Vizhinjam becoming a reality, huge motherships can anchor right off the Indian coast.



