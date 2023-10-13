Surya Grahan 2023: Will Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Know When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Skywatchers will be treated to an exciting spectacle in the skies tomorrow, October 14, when an Annular Solar Eclipse occurs on Saturday. The Solar Eclipse, often known as the 'Ring of Fire,' will be visible across most American cities for the first time since 2012.



This Eclipse is known as a 'Ring of Fire' because the Sun appears peculiarly due to the Moon partially obscuring it. When the Moon travels between the Sun and the Earth, partially concealing the Sun, a glittering ring appears in the sky.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon's apparent size is somewhat less than that of the sun, resulting in the sun producing a ring-like appearance.

What causes a Solar Eclipse?

When the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, it causes a solar eclipse. This blocks sunlight from reaching the earth and casts a dark shadow. Although the moon is much smaller than the earth, it is perfectly placed between the sun and the earth, preventing sunlight from reaching the earth.

What is a Solar Annular Eclipse?

A Ring of Fire, also known as an annular solar eclipse, occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth at its furthest point from the earth, fully covering the sun and forming a ring around it. However, staring directly at the sun during the Annular Solar Eclipse is unsafe without solar-viewing eye protection.

When and where will the Annular Solar Eclipse occur?

The 2023 Annual Solar Eclipse will take place on October 14, 2023. According to NASA, the Annular Solar Eclipse will begin in one spot and terminate in another. The Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 a.m. (PDT) in Oregon and terminate at 12:03 p.m. (CDT) in Texas.

What are your options for seeing the Annular Solar Eclipse if you reside in India?

From India, the Annular Solar Eclipse will not be seen. The Annular Solar Eclipse may be seen in the western hemisphere.



