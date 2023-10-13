ODI World Cup 2023: Third Umpire's Marcus Stoinis Decision In SA Clash Prompts Australia To Seek Clarification

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia's camp expressed dissatisfaction with the third umpire's ruling that led to Marcus Stoinis being declared out in the World Cup match against South Africa, resulting in a 134-run defeat. Batsman Marnus Labuschagne and coach Andrew McDonald stated their intention to seek clarification from the ICC. Stoinis was given out for a caught behind in the 18th over, following a review by South Africa, when Kagiso Rabada bowled. The Ultra edge indicated a spike as the ball made contact with Stoinis' lower hand. However, the situation was perplexing because Stoinis' top hand had left the bat, and the question of whether both the top and bottom hand were connected to the bat was a matter of debate.

Marnus Labuschagne, positioned at the non-striker's end, expressed the team's intent to request an explanation from the international governing body.

"In these crucial moments, we must respect the umpire's decision. I'm confident that the ICC will provide some form of explanation regarding the dismissal," said McDonald after the match.

"We aim to gain clarity or seek clarification because it is the World Cup," Labuschagne remarked.

"The umpires appeared to be uncertain about what had occurred. They saw the same as we did, so there wasn't much clarity. From my perspective, it appeared on the field that his hand was off the bat, the ball hit the glove, and Marcus and I were merely inquiring whether they had checked.

"Because they only examined the spike from the front, they didn't provide the close-up, zoomed-in side view that we had, which clearly showed a gap between the two gloves and the handle.

"But once again, I have been in the third umpire's room, and the screen is much larger and clearer than what I see from the field on the pixelated screen.

There was some discussion that it might have hit the bat's handle. I'm not sure." Steve Smith was also given out following a review by South Africa. The umpire had to change his decision as the ball tracking technology indicated that it would hit the leg stump.

"It's challenging to contest technology. There was a possibility that the ball was moving outside the leg, but the technology suggested it would hit the stumps.

"Anytime Smith and Stoinis are at the crease, there's a chance. They are both top-notch players, and if given the opportunity, they could have brought the match closer," McDonald added.

