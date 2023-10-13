Bengaluru Metro Clocks 7 Lakh Passengers In One Day Post Purple Line Expansion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's metro system recorded an impressive milestone as it carried a staggering 700,000 passengers on August 11, marking the third day of full operation along the Purple Line. The Bengaluru Metro Corporation (BMRCL) typically witnessed such high passenger numbers only during cricket matches, weekends, or special occasions. However, it now caters to this significant volume of passengers even on regular weekdays.

Before the full metro service extension between Challagatta and Whitefield, an average of 630,000 people commuted along this route. With the recent expansion, an additional 70,000 passengers are now utilizing the metro daily, particularly between Baiyyappanahalli and Whitefield. This surge in tech-savvy commuters has led to heavy traffic along the Purple Line.

On August 7, approximately 628,000 passengers travelled between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli, as well as Kengeri and Challaghatta. The number skyrocketed to 701,455 on August 11. Previously, such a significant volume of passengers using the metro was an infrequent occurrence. BMRCL anticipates this number will reach 750,000 by the following week, and the necessary preparations have been made.

The Purple Line is currently served by 33 trains, each consisting of six coaches, operating 180 trips per day. However, due to the surging passenger traffic, BMRCL officials are contemplating running some Green Line trains on this route. The uptick in passengers has resulted in congestion at the KR Pura station and Majestic, adding to the city's traffic woes.