Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT

The "Friday the 13th" franchise is known for its iconic slasher films featuring the infamous killer, Jason Voorhees. Here are seven notable movies from the series.

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham, this is the original film that introduced audiences to Camp Crystal Lake and Jason Voorhees. It's a classic of the slasher genre.

This sequel, directed by Steve Miner, introduces Jason as the killer and continues the story at Camp Crystal Lake.

Also directed by Steve Miner, this film is known for being the first to feature Jason's iconic hockey mask.

Directed by Joseph Zito, this installment was originally intended to conclude the series, but it proved to be far from the final chapter.

Directed by Danny Steinmann, this film introduces a new killer and explores the aftermath of Jason's apparent demise.

Directed by Tom McLoughlin, this entry marked a return to form for Jason as a supernatural, undead force.

Directed by John Carl Buechler, this film introduces a telekinetic protagonist who faces off against Jason.