Kerala: 25 Electric Buses To Roll Out In Thrissur Under PM Project

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Thrissur is getting ready for a boom in the field of urban transport in the coming years. Around 25 electric buses provided by the central government will reach the district soon. 25 out of 100 electric buses were allotted to Thrissur under the Prime Minister's Seva Yojana. The introduction of electric buses will reduce pollution in the city.

The 35-seater buses can run 250–300 km on a single charge. The plan is to run the bus services centred around Thrissur city and the areas around 20 km from the city.

The KSRTC bus stand, which has 87 buses, cannot accommodate more buses. The authorities have sought the help of the corporation to provide parking facilities with charging points for electric buses.

Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, the electric buses are running for Rs 10 in the first phase. However, the new challenge in Thrissur is to find the best routes and make the service profitable in the first phase.

Around 150 electric buses will be allotted to Kochi and Kozhikode each. While 100 electric buses will be allotted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur cities, Cherthala, Kayamkulam, and Kottayam cities will get 50 buses in the first phase.



