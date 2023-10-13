Explained: Why 'Boycott' India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Showdown Is Trending On Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans are expressing their intention to boycott the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, citing concerns over Pakistan's alleged involvement in terrorism. This has reignited the age-old debate on whether sports should remain separate from politics and international relations. The recent tragic event in Kashmir, where an Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists, has added to the sentiments surrounding this fixture.

Amidst the build-up to the clash, viral images and videos depicting Pakistani players receiving a warm welcome in India have ignited discussions on why such hospitality is extended when incidents of terrorism originating from Pakistan continue to impact India, particularly its security forces. Adding to the controversy is the announcement of a pre-match show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring Bollywood singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move has raised eyebrows, especially given the absence of an opening ceremony in this World Cup.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral series since 2013, and India's last visit to Pakistan was during the 2008 Asia Cup. Since 2013, their encounters have been limited to ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

The reaction on social media has seen many expressing their displeasure and threatening to boycott the match and associated events. These sentiments have been amplified by users demanding that cricket should not overshadow the sacrifices of soldiers on the border.

As the stage is set for the match, India has enjoyed comprehensive victories over Australia and Afghanistan in the World Cup, while Pakistan has secured wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The clash is highly anticipated, with fans looking to their star players, including Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, to deliver against their arch-rivals.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam