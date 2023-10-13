Musical Story For Children Enthralls Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kenneth Korber's The Musical Adventures of Grace - Winter

Travel Through the Seasons with Kenneth Korber's Musical Adventures of Grace Series

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An exciting musical adventure awaits kids and adults alike in an entertaining and heart-warming story, written with beautifully illustrated drawings, in a children's storybook that warms hearts. Above all, it takes readers on a fun season-to-season journey with inspiring endings that provide insightful lessons.Written by prolific writer, Kenneth Korber, the story brings fun illustrations, easy-to-love characters, and timeless pieces of stories, aimed at serving tons of lessons in a 28-pager book. In“Musical Adventures of Grace - Winter ,” one of the books in The Adventures of Grace Series, readers will be taken to a catchy story of Grace, a little musical note that sat alone on a musical page while other bigger and louder notes were“more important.”According to Korber, the background for this Musical Adventures of Grace series comes from a casual question to his cello-playing son, "What are those little notes next to the big notes on your music sheet?""They're grace notes, Dad,” said his son.“And that kernel became the stories of Grace and her friends,” said Korber. He continues that this Winter story represents the first of four seasonal adventures where a“Grace Note” is transformed into a little girl through the magic of a holiday concert because she wants to know where the music goes after the notes are played. In the three following stories, Grace meets new friends and learns more about the magical things that can be accomplished through creating, playing, and listening to all kinds of music.The book is envisioned to be a gift to children and parents to be used for bedtime stories - especially during the holiday season - and to help bring new lessons to children such as building one's character and seeing the value to the undervalued. Lessons that can be learned in this book such as developing confidence, strength, patience, and being helpful to others are magnified vividly in its pages. According to S. Morris, a verified reviewer on Amazon writes:“A wonderful book for kids to enjoy. It teaches kids to explore their gift of music.”Alongside this book, Korber also wrote“Grace and the Musical Willow Tree: A Summer Adventure,”“The Musical Adventures of Grace - Spring”, and the upcoming "Musical Adventures of Grace - Fall"; completing the awe-inspiring series.“Musical Adventures of Grace - Winter” by Kenneth Korber is now available through the author's publisher, Eckhartz Press Inc. ( ) and on other digital bookstores worldwide with a Spanish version up for grabs as well.ABOUT BOOKS DISCOVERY:Books Discovery Inc. is a dynamic publishing and marketing firm that prides itself on its diverse set of talented, artistic, and driven partners, anchored on the goal of discovering the next big thing in the literary industry! Books Discovery provides collaborative and tailored-fit publicity strategies that boost your masterpieces to a whole new level. Conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco Bay area, we are dedicated to helping self-published authors ignite their careers in the industry by providing only the right tools for the trade to succeed!

Judy del Rosario

Books Discovery Inc.

+1 510-573-8151

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook