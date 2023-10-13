FBS Awarded For Best Islamic Forex Account

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 October 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, received the Best Islamic Forex Account award from the Forex Expo Dubai. Excellence in this nomination recognizes FBS's commitment to improving people's access to financial markets and inclusion in trading.







'The number of users who use Islamic trading conditions has more than tripled since the beginning of 2023. Thus, FBS is especially honored to receive the Best Islamic Forex Account award. It is a testament to our success in delivering tailored trading tools that cater to the needs of traders of different backgrounds. Offering swap-free, FBS contributes to the growing demand for faith-compliant forex trading options,' said Ala Mohammed, Manager of Partnership in Arabic Region, FBS.

FBS's 'Islamic Trading' or 'Swap-Free' empowers Muslim traders, enabling them to participate in forex and CFD-trading without incurring overnight swap fees under the principles of Islamic finance. What sets FBS apart is the accessibility of this feature swap-free is available across all FBS account types, including Standard, Cent, and Pro.

Traders based in countries where Islam is the predominant religion can seamlessly activate the swap-free feature directly from their FBS account and engage in trading without compromising their beliefs. Additionally, FBS extends this privilege to traders from other parts of the world, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of swap-free conditions by contacting FBS client support for activation.

With the 'Best Islamic Forex Account' award, Forex Expo Dubai recognized FBS's solid position as a trusted partner for traders of different background.

'The 6th edition of Forex Expo 2023 marks a milestone in the world of foreign exchange trading. This grand event offers a luxurious platform for Forex traders, Investors, IBs, Financial Institutions, and Brokers, uniting experts and enthusiasts from every corner of trading and investment world. It serves as the ideal stage for invaluable connections and partnerships, commented a representative of HQ MENA.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

