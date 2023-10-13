Aerosol Valve Market To Hit US$ 2,936.17 Million By 2031 | Updated Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A erosol V alve M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 3.6 during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Factors such as the high demand for aerosol valve from cosmetics and personal care industry, increasing demand for convenience packaging, and others are accelerating the demand for aerosol valve, which, in turn, is boosting market growth. In addition, the development of new aerosol valve that are made from more sustainable materials will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the aerosol valve market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 2,936.17 Million by 2031 USD 2,214.22 million in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during the period of 2023-2031. The market was valued at USD 2,147.50 million in 2022. The report highlights the growing demand for High demand for aerosol valve from cosmetics and personal care industry across the globe, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the aerosol valve market. Get Sample Report @ Aerosol valve are the mechanical devices used in aerosol packaging to control the release of product contents, typically in the form of spray, foams and mists. These valves play a crucial role in aerosol containers, ensuring that the aerosol inside is dispensed in a controlled and efficient manner.

Aerosol valve are used to dispense cooking spray in a fine mist, which helps to prevent food from sticking to pots and pans. Aerosol valve are also used to dispense whipped cream and cheese spray, which are popular toppings for desserts and snacks. Aerosol valve are designed with specific characteristics to suit the product and its intended use. They are essential for controlled and consistent dispensing of various substances in a wide range of industries. Global Aerosol Valve Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 2,936.17 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 3.6% By Type Continuous and Metered By Valve Type Vertical Valve and Tilt Valve By End User Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Automotive, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Summit Packaging Systems, Aptar Group, Clayton Corp., Salvalco, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s., Mitai Valve, LINDAL Group, Precision Valve Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Newman Green, Aroma Industries, and Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol valve Co., Ltd.

Global Aerosol Valve Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the continuous segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Continuous aerosol valve are the highest used type of aerosol valve. They are used in a wide variety of products, including personal care products, household products, and food and beverage products. Continuous aerosol valve dispense the product in a continuous stream when the actuator is pressed. Significant growth in the demand for continuous aerosol valve from these applications is driving the segment growth worldwide.

Based on Valve Type, the ethylene glycol segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Vertical aerosol valve are very convenient to use. Consumers can simply press down on the actuator to dispense the product in a vertical stream. This is especially convenient for products that are used frequently, such as hairspray and air freshener. The significant growth in the sales of these products is driving the segment's growth worldwide.

Based on the End User, the cosmetics & personal care segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Aerosol valve are an essential component of many popular cosmetics and personal care products. They offer several advantages that make them ideal for packaging these products, including convenience, control, versatility, and hygiene, which is driving the segment growth.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The high production of aerosol across Europe is one of the major factors that is influencing the market growth across the region, which is driving the demand for aerosol valve in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Summit Packaging Systems, Aptar Group, Salvalco, and LINDAL Group are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of aerosol valve. Further, the aerosol valve market is expected to grow steadily due to the development of new aerosol valve that are made from more sustainable materials, especially in regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend of using convenient and easy-to-use products is benefiting the market growth globally.

Recent Developments



In July 2022, Precision Valve Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of aerosol valve, actuators, and other dispensing solutions announced the launch of STORM, which is disruptive break-up technology for spray actuators. In June 2021, LINDAL Group announced the launch of Flio440, which is a spray head with an attached overcap, suitable for both technical and home care applications. Flip440 is a 35mm diameter actuator that snaps onto the mounting cup, making it compatible with all popular cans on the market.

Key Market Takeaways



Europe accounted for the highest market share at 35.55% valued at USD 763.44 million in 2022 and will reach USD 788.26 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,048.80 million in 2031. Moreover, in Europe, Germany accounted for the highest market share of 23.10% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the continuous segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the aerosol valve market statistics in 2022.

Based on valve type, the vertical valve segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the aerosol valve market statistics in 2022.

In the end user, the cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of aerosol valve market statistics during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for aerosol valve due to the growing awareness personal care across the region. The growing cosmetics and personal industry across the region are driving market growth across the Asia Pacific region

List of Major Global Aerosol Valve Market:



Summit Packaging Systems

Aptar Group

Clayton Corp.

Salvalco

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s.

Mitai Valve

LINDAL Group

Precision Valve Corporation

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.

Newman Green

Aroma Industries Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol valve Co., Ltd.

Global Aerosol Valve Market Segmentation:



By Type



Continuous

Metered

By Valve Type



Vertical Valve

Tilt Valve

By End User



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Healthcare



Food & Beverage



Homecare



Automotive Others

Frequently Asked Questions in the Aerosol Valve Market Report



What was the market size of the aerosol valve industry in 2023?

In 2023, the market size of aerosol valve is USD 2,214.22 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the aerosol valve industry by 2031?

In 2031, the market size of aerosol valve will be expected to reach USD 2,936.17 million.

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the aerosol valve market?

Stringent government regulations for the use of aerosol valve along with rising environment concerns is restraining the market growth at the global level.

What is the dominant segment in the aerosol valve market by type?

In 2022, the continuous segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall aerosol valve market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the aerosol valve market? Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest CAGR in the overall aerosol valve market.

