Sound Bioventures Appoints Fredrik Lehmann As Its First Entrepreneur-In-Residence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, Sweden and Cambridge, MA, USA – 13 October 2023 - Sound Bioventures, a venture capital fund investing in about-to-be clinical or clinical stage private companies in Europe and the USA developing specialty therapeutics, today announced that Fredrik Lehmann, Ph.D., MBA has joined the company as its first Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Fredrik will lead our efforts to identify promising clinical, or soon to be clinical candidate drugs from academic or industry sources (where they are considered to be non-core) and create new companies around them, providing capital, development expertise, and access to additional resources within our extensive network.

Johan Kördel, Ph.D., Managing Partner of Sound Bioventures, said:“We are very pleased to welcome Fredrik to the team. We are keen to support exceptional people who share our passion to build companies seeking to develop new therapies that can make a significant difference to the lives of patients. Fredrik brings a wealth of experience including as an entrepreneur and venture partner, and we look forward to him playing an active part in growing and developing our investment portfolio.”

Before joining Sound Bioventures, Fredrik was a venture partner at Swedish venture capital fund Industrifonden. Prior to this, he worked in a variety of biotech industry executive and operational roles including as CEO, Head of Research and CMC Director for several biotech companies, including Oncopeptides (as Head of Research and CMC), Recipharm (General Manager) and EpiEndo (CEO and CMC Director). He also founded several life science companies, including OT Chemistry, which was acquired by Recipharm in 2015.

Fredrik gained his Ph.D. from Göteborg University and an executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles and been responsible for more than 25 international patent applications.

Fredrik Lehmann, Ph.D., MBA, Entrepreneur-in-Residence, added:“I have been impressed by the commitment of the Sound Bioventures team to back innovative companies where they can really make a difference. The company has a robust investment process, a great team and company values that really resonate with me. I am excited to be working with them and look forward to contributing my expertise to the growth and development of existing and new investments.”

About Sound Bioventures

Sound Bioventures is a specialist life sciences venture capital fund investing in about-to-be clinical or clinical stage private companies in Europe and the USA developing specialty therapeutics in areas of significant clinical unmet need.

The founding team has an active, hands-on approach and brings considerable operational and VC investment experience, including working together on over 40 investments over the past 15 years.

Sound Bioventures operates from key locations in Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm (Sweden) and Washington DC (USA).

Sound Bioventures Fund I AB is a registered alternative investment fund, under the Swedish Alternative Investment Funds Managers Act.

For more information see our website Sound Bioventures – Venture Capital Fund

