Hanul 20Th Annual Hyo Festival: Celebrating Korean Culture Traditions And Older Adults

20th Annual Hanul Hyo Festival October 21st @Willow Creek Church in Glenview, Illinois

Hanul's 20th Annual Festival Returns After 3 years!

CHICAGO - GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hanul 20th Annual Hyo Festival: Celebrating Korean Culture, Traditions, and Older AdultsThe much-anticipated Hanul Hyo Festival is back after 3 years and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. This annual cultural extravaganza is set to take place on October 21st, 2023 from 10:30AM-1:30PM at Willow Creek Community Church located at Glenview, Illinois, and it is a celebration of the rich tapestry of Korean traditions and heritage that makes the community vibrant and diverse.The Hanul Hyo Festival, now in its 20th year, has become a beloved tradition over the last twenty years. It showcases the unity of our community while honoring the Korean cultural roots that have been passed down through generations. This year's festival promises to be a memorable event for all attendees, with a wide range of activities and performances that will appeal to people of all ages.What is“Hyo”?Hyo 효(孝) comes from a Confucianism concept, "filial piety" or "filial duty”, which means to honor and serve one's parent, showing respect to older adults. The Hanul Hyo Festival is an annual cultural celebration dedicated to honoring older adults of the community while showcasing Korean cultures and traditions. The festival features a wide range of activities, including live performances, culinary delights, and community, all aimed at promoting unity and togetherness.Key highlights of the Hanul Hyo Festival include:1. Live Performances: Enjoy captivating live performances from local artists and performers, showcasing a fusion of traditional music and dance by Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (KPAC) and En Harmonic. There's something for everyone to enjoy!2. Culinary Delights: Indulge your taste buds in a culinary journey featuring fresh Korean homemade lunch box prepared by Hanul's kitchen. Meals will be provided complimentary to older adult attendees over 60 years.3. Community Unity: The Hanul Hyo Festival promotes unity and togetherness within the community. It's a time for neighbors and friends to come together, celebrate diversity, and strengthen the bonds that make Chicagoland and surrounding areas a great place to live. There will be an array of sponsor booths, community partners, and volunteers from AKP Sports Foundation , ready to come together and serve the community. (For more information on AKP Sports Foundation: click here)Irene Sohn, Executive Director, expressed excitement about this year's festival, saying, "The Hanul Hyo Festival is a testament to Hanul's continuous commitment to older adults over the past twenty years and bringing together the community. Join Hanul for a day of celebration, community, and unity. It's an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the Korean culture and the strength that is gained from coming together."The Hanul Hyo Festival is made possible through the dedication of numerous volunteers, local businesses, and community organizations, and the support of generous sponsors that make this event a success year after year.To learn more about the event (ticketing, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities), please visit Hanul Hyo Festival on the website. Be sure to follow Hanul Family Alliance for the latest updates and highlights on all the upcoming events.Seats are limited! This will be an unforgettable experience for everyone to enjoy. Grab your tickets now for Hanul Hyo Festival on October 21st to celebrate culture, tradition, and unity.For media inquiries, please contact:Noah KimEmail:Phone: (847)439-5195 Ext 209Website:

