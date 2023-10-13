The Manhattan FISH MARKET Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The renowned award-winning restaurant chain, The Manhattan FISH MARKET with its franchisee in Sri Lanka Everbright Holdings Ltd., proudly celebrates its remarkable journey of serving excellence in the F&B industry to Sri Lankan diners for a decade. The celebration is marked with the launch of the MFM Rewards Program along with multiple sea-lebrations to mark this milestone.

With a decade of excellence in serving premium seafood and creating unforgettable moments, The Manhattan FISH MARKET takes customer appreciation to the next level with the launch of The MFM Rewards Program that will be available soon. The program designed to reward and express gratitude to loyal diners, offers a host of exclusive benefits including Members' Day Special, Birthdays and so much more to make every dining experience a delightful treat.

Speaking of this iconic milestone, Shafraz Annes, Managing Director, The Manhattan FISH MARKET Sri Lanka stated:“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in Sri Lanka, we remain committed to continuous growth and improvement. Thank you to our team and the MFM franchise for their dedication to making this milestone so successful. As part of our celebrations, we are also recognizing three of our key team members who have been part of our journey in the last 10 years. Ishan Devinda Perera, Nawfer Thajudeen and Trishon Frenando, thank you for being part of the MFM family. My heartfelt gratitude also extends to all our valued loyal diners who have supported our journey. To further emphasize this, the launch of the MFM Loyalty Program is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that every bite our diners take is a treat.”

Over the past ten years, the Manhattan FISH MARKET has delighted taste buds, and maintained an unwavering commitment to delivering the best to all its diners. The Manhattan FISH MARKET's menu over the years has embraced innovation, introducing dishes that are crowd favorites. A highlight of the decade also includes the Award-Winning 'Fish n Chips' having sold over 1 million dishes.

To commemorate the celebration of the 10th anniversary, the franchise announces 10 days of sea-lebration with the Best 'Fish n Chips' in town at just Rs. 100 with any main course until the 6th of October. The Manhattan FISH MARKET also proudly brings back one of its crowd favorite dishes, The 'MFM Seafood Bucket'. Serving a delicious range of seafood including prawns, mussels, calamari and crabs, this nostalgic favorite is now available on the menu for all diners to enjoy.

Shafraz Anees, further added:“We also remain committed to amplifying our brand experience at our outlets and as we focus on the fast-casual dining segment, we expand this to our kid's segment. Our menu places special focus on curating special meal options for kids and our Kollupitiya outlet also offers a kids play area which is perfect for families to enjoy their dining experience.”

In addition to its commitment of maintaining global standards, MFM Sri Lanka proudly boasts its accolades through the years including being awarded 'The Most Promising Franchise' by the network. The restaurant has also been awarded the prestigious Grade 'A' award in recognition of its commitment to maintaining impeccable standards.

The award-winning casual dining international MFM franchise is known far and wide for specialising in premium seafood in over fourteen countries with 85 outlets. The Manhattan FISH MARKET has become a culinary destination since its inception in Sri Lanka 10 years ago and continues to remain committed to serving the best seafood in town. Diners can celebrate this milestone with The Manhattan FISH MARKET, earn rewards and indulge its wide variety of American-style seafood dishes, in a warm and casual dining environment from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12pm to 12am on weekends.