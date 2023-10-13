Nine Iranians In Sri Lanka Sentenced To Death

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Nine Iranians in Sri Lanka have been sentenced to death for drug peddling and will be extradited to Iran.
The Iranians had been arrested four years ago and they pleaded guilty to the charges.
The Colombo High Court fund the Iranians guilty and sentenced them to death.
However, in line with an agreement between Iran and Sri Lanka, the Iranians will be extradited to Iran. (Colombo Gazette)
