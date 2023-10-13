Sri Lankans Stranded In Israel Offered Assistance

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lankans stranded in Israel have been offered assistance through a special program launched by the Government.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed Government officials to prioritize the immediate requirements of Sri Lankans residing in Israel, especially their safety, in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Consequently, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel and relevant Government departments have collaboratively initiated a special program aimed at offering the utmost possible assistance to the Sri Lankan community living in Israel.

Sri Lankans working or residing in Israel for various purposes now have access to channels for directly informing Sri Lankan authorities in case of life-threatening situations or related difficulties, the President's Media Unit said.

They could convey their needs or obtain essential information by reaching out through the following contact options:

Phone: (+94) 117966396

WhatsApp: (+94) 767463391

Email:

According to the President's Media Unit all Sri Lankans in Israel can avail themselves of these services through the established immigration procedures or any other appropriate method. (Colombo Gazette)