Mongolian PM Appoints New Mayor Of Capital

ULAN BATOR, Oct 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Mongolian Prime Minister, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, has confirmed the appointment of Khishgee Nyambaatar, as the new mayor of Ulan Bator, the country's capital, said the government's press office, today.
Prior to his appointment, Nyambaatar served as minister of justice and internal affairs of Mongolia.
Nyambaatar replaced Dolgorsuren Sumiyabazar, who has recently presented his resignation, due to a scandal involving the reform of the public transport fleet in Ulan Bator, that has embezzled public funds.– NNN-XINHUA
