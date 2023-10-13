Russia Stockpiling Missiles To Attack Ukraine In Winter British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian long-range aircraft have not conducted a strike against Ukraine since 21 September 2023, a period of 21 days, which may indicate that the enemy is stockpiling missiles for attacks on critical infrastructure in winter.

“While such breaks have not been unusual, the last similar break in strikes occurred between 9 March and 28 April 2023, a period of 51 days. This time, it is likely that Russian LRA are preserving existing stocks of AS-23 [Kh-23] missiles as well as using this pause to increase useable stocks in anticipation of further heavy strikes against Ukraine over the winter,” reads the British intelligence report posted on X .

As noted, Russia has recently focused its airstrikes against grain-related facilities across the south of Ukraine, using SHAHED one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles. This included strikes against Ukrainian Danube River ports, which likely required a high level of accuracy due to the target's proximity to the Romanian border.

“It is likely that Russia used SHAHED OWA UAVs on these targets because of their better accuracy over other types of air-launched missiles,” the report says.