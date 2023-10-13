Central Bank Of Azerbaijan, Mastercard Discuss Support For Digitalization Of Smes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Mastercard have discussed support for digitalization of small and medium businesses, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our business trip to the Kingdom of Morocco we met with Yasemin Bedir, Division President, Eastern Europe Mastercard. We discussed the status of cooperation between the Central Bank and Mastercard, expansion of the digital payments and support for the SME digitalization," he said.

Azerbaijan's Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov held a number of meetings on the margins of the annual meeting of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.