Central Bank Of Azerbaijan, Mastercard Discuss Support For Digitalization Of Smes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Mastercard have discussed support for
digitalization of small and medium businesses, CBA Governor Taleh
Kazimov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"During our business trip to the Kingdom of Morocco we met with
Yasemin Bedir, Division President, Eastern Europe
Mastercard. We discussed the status of cooperation between the Central Bank and
Mastercard, expansion of the digital payments and support for the
SME digitalization," he said.
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov held a number
of meetings on the margins of the annual meeting of the World Bank
(WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.
