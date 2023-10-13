Jordan Tourney Important For Qatar's Preparations: Queiroz

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Head coach Carlos Queiroz yesterday described Qatar's participation in the Jordan International Quad Championship as an "important opportunity” ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 campaigns.

The Asian champions will meet Arabian Gulf Cup winners Iraq in their opening match of the tournament - part of international friendlies - at the Amman International Stadium today.

Two other AFC Asian Cup sides Jordan and Iran will also square off on the first day at the same venue.

The winners of today's games will face off in the final on Tuesday that will also witness a play-off game between the losing sides.

Queiroz said facing the Asian opponents will be crucial in his bid to prepare a strong team for next month's World Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Cup where Qatar will defend their crown at home early next year.

“This tournament is definitely an important opportunity for us to prepare for the Asian Cup and the World Cup Qualifiers,” the Qatar coach said ahead of match against Iraq which will kick off at 6pm.

Qatar underwent a brief training camp with Al Annabi holding training sessions at the Khalifa International Stadium ahead of their departure to Amman yesterday.

“We have made good preparation for the tournament. Our first match against Iraq will be important. They are strong side which comprises a group of fighting players. It will be a good match for both the sides to prepare for the challenges ahead,” he added.

Queiroz named a 24-man squad on Wednesday including young players in the squad.

“We have a good team with several new players and what matters to us is that we build a team that provides quality performance and achieves good results. We must be capable of dealing in all situations and come out with a strong result,” he said.

Qatar were beaten by Kenya before they played a draw against Russia in their two home friendlies last month.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail), Fahad Younes (Al Rayyan) Defenders: Ahmed Suhail, Musab Khider, Tariq Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Rayyan), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharafa), Youssef Ayman, Sultan Al Brake (Al Duhail), Jassem Jabir (Al Arabi)

Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Abdullah Al Marafie, Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal, Muhammad Waad (Al Sadd)

Forwards: Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Ali Asad, Yousef Abdelrazaq (Al Sadd), Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharafa), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Hazem Ahmed (Al Wakrah)