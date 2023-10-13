Maryam, Al Nuaimi Claim Dressage Wins As Hathab Season 7 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maryam Ahmed Alsemaitt and Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi claimed top honours in the opening round of dressage events as the seventh season of Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour got underway at Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Indoor Arena yesterday.

Maryam was outstanding yesterday as she claimed a top score of 66.111 points in Level 1 after teaming up with San Francisco. Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin combined with Leslie Ann 2 to win 64.931 points for second position with Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari riding Miss Chili to third place with 64.028 points.

Al Nuaimi astride 11-year-old Medea Vd Donkhoeve displayed a fine show earning 68.421 points to top the Level 2 competition.

Azade Apa Triolet, who rode What A Pleasure, was second in the event with 68.290 points while Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani, who accumulated 68.158 points with H'amour Dcaramel Vh Bloemenhof stood third on the podium.

Today's action includes two Future Rider classes (6 to 12 years and 12 to 16) along with opening rounds of Small and Medium Tours.

The Big Tour will take place tomorrow following the Amateur and Open classes.