Neon Gas Market Statistics, Size By 2023- 2032 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

NEON GAS

Neon gas, a noble gas with the chemical symbol Ne and atomic number 10, is a fascinating element with a range of unique characteristics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neon gas is a noble gas used for specific industrial processes such as semiconductor, LCD, imaging & lighting. Neon gas finds a major application as an excimer laser gas mixtures utilized to anneal low temperature polysilicon (LTPS) backplanes for advanced flat panel displays. However, high production cost is projected hamper the market growth in the coming years. Neon gas has huge opportunity in the display manufacturing market owing to the growth in demand of smartphone and television display across the globe.

Neon gas, a noble gas with the chemical symbol Ne and atomic number 10, is a fascinating element with a range of unique characteristics. Known for its distinctive bright red-orange glow when electrified, neon is widely used in various applications.

Neon gas is a chemically inert and colorless noble gas found in trace amounts in the Earth's atmosphere. Its most renowned feature is its ability to produce vibrant, colorful lighting when subjected to electrical discharge. This property has made neon gas a staple in the creation of eye-catching signs and lighting, often referred to as neon signs.

Leading Market Players

.CHENGDU TAIYU INDUSTRIAL GASES CO. LTD

.PROTON GASES (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED

.AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

.LINDE AG

.THE MESSER GROUP GMBH

.AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS

.SIGMA-ALDRICH CO. LLC

.PRAXAIR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

.AIRGAS, INC.

.CRYOIN ENGINEERING LTD

Key benefits for stakeholders:

.This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations of the global neon gas market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

.Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

.Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

.The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

.Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

