ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 13 OCTOBER 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish January-September interim report on 27 October 2023

Enento Group will publish its January-September interim report on Friday, 27 October 2023, approximately at 11.00 am EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento's investor website .

A webcast is scheduled on the same day at 2.00 pm EEST for analysts, investors, and media. During the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will deliver a presentation on the results. The webcast will be conducted in English.



The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento's investor website.

