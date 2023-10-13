(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that on 12 October 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 11,992,329 Ordinary shares at a price of 64 per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,536,297,995 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
MENAFN13102023004107003653ID1107236175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.