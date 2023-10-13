(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rachel Ramirez of CNN's Climate Team with Selmin Hart's, the Secretary General Advisor on Climate

Her Excellency Prime Minister Mottley Speaking at SDG Pavillion

Impact-for-SDGs Participates in United Nations General Assembly Side Events & Climate Week 2023

- Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact StrategistNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization and comprises of all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote. UNGA side events showcase collaborative efforts across sectors to better align the global developmentpath with the 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement to promote collaboration to accelerate action in the second half of the SDGs.Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs attended various UNGA side events at the SDG Pavilion. This year marked the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to 2030.Convened by the President of the General Assembly, the UNGA Summit marked the half-way point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. It was the centrepiece of the High-level Week of the General Assembly. It responded to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world and is expected to reignite a sense of hope, optimism, and enthusiasm for the 2030 Agenda.In attendance was Elizabeth Maruma Mrema a Tanzanian biodiversity leader and lawyer serving as Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the leadership of Executive Director Inger Andersen who remarked, at the curated side event that:“Climate and nature are interlinked” and we see“nature and biodiversity” becoming mainstream.The CEO of Pandora Alexander Lacik unravelled the need to move the sustainability movement through commercial verticals and Sheena Butler-Young a senior correspondent at The Business of Fashion mentioned that "the fashion industry has the ability to be at the forefront of this”. Furthering this narrative, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza Rekhi who won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International mentioned that she wears brands that emulate her vision--- she seeks to use her influence to further the sustainability movement.Her Excellency, the Prime Minister of Barbados had a standing tribute when asked whether she was "hopeful" about the future. She responded that she was "persistent”. Barbados is one of the Caribbean's most vulnerable nations to climate change. In recent years, the island has endured major and more frequent hurricanes alongside rising sea levels, leading to coastal erosion and major flooding. Her Excellency Mottley continued to stress that addressing the climate crisis requires both public and private investments.Impact-for-SDGs was also at the UN headquarters with Rachel Ramirez of CNN's Climate team, covering climate change and environmental justice alongside the United Nations Selmin Hart's, the Secretary General Advisor on Climate. The forum focused on the nexus between gender and climate, alongside, the climate challenges of the global south.Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs was one of a select twenty leaders of women in climate to speak about innovative solutions at the Nasdaq. Nisaa Jetha commented that:"Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals highlights the urgent need to combat climate change and its impacts. This goal is intrinsically linked to all 16 other goals, emphasizing the importance of addressing climate change to achieve sustainable development".

