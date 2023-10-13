Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 818 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
5 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 2 941 42.16 42.24 42.04 123 993
MTF CBOE 1 395 42.15 42.38 42.06 58 799
MTF Turquoise 173 42.16 42.22 42.10 7 294
MTF Aquis 237 42.17 42.20 42.14 9 994
6 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 1 775 42.51 42.58 42.24 75 455
MTF CBOE 799 42.52 42.60 42.38 33 973
MTF Turquoise 80 42.50 42.50 42.50 3 400
MTF Aquis 36 42.40 42.40 42.40 1 526
9 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 676 42.66 42.98 42.46 284 798
MTF CBOE 3 353 42.65 42.98 42.48 143 005
MTF Turquoise 944 42.67 42.90 42.54 40 280
MTF Aquis 1 109 42.66 42.82 42.50 47 310
10 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 329 42.34 42.88 41.98 352 650
MTF CBOE 4 379 42.36 42.94 42.04 185 494
MTF Turquoise 916 42.38 42.82 41.98 38 820
MTF Aquis 994 42.31 42.86 42.08 42 056
11 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 669 41.60 42.12 41.34 443 830
MTF CBOE 3 013 41.59 42.04 41.36 125 311
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 47 818 42.20 42.98 41.34 2 017 988

On 11 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 111 954 own shares, or 5.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

