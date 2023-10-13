Dominican Heritage Takes Center Stage At Upcoming Event Hosted At Historic Los Angeles Landmark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qué lo Qué

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Multiracial Americans Host Star-studded Event Spotlighting Dominican Art and Culture

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Multiracial Americans Host Star-studded Event Spotlighting Dominican Art and Culture

- Ximena Martin, Director of Programming, LA Plaza de Cultura y ArtesLOS ANGELES , CA, USA , October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Multiracial Americans of Southern California 501(c)3 presents Qué lo Qué Plática, a celebration of Dominican art, heritage and culture."LA Plaza is pleased to continue our partnership with Multiracial Americans of Southern California in this celebration of Dominican art, heritage and culture. As a community hub where people gather to celebrate Afro-Latino culture, Qué lo Qué Plática stands to expand the knowledge and appreciation of this vibrant community to our guests".- Ximena Martin, Director of Programming and Culinary Arts, LA Plaza de Cultura y ArtesThe Qué lo Qué event included an exclusive pop-up art exhibition featuring works by renowned artist and author David Heredia (Heroes of Color, Little Heroes of Color book). This art exhibition precedes an interactive panel discussion with David Heredia joined by special guests Aida Rodriguez (Comedian / Actress; HBO's Fighting Words, NBC's Last Comic Standing) who will read an excerpt from her debut book Legitimate Kid, Adargiza De Los Santos (Filmmaker / Actress; ABC's Abbott Elementary, NBC's This Is Us), Daily Baez (Digital Content Creator, DailyCurlz), Yissendy Trinidad (Actress, Babylon FX Mayans), Hector Y. Martinez (Professor of Sociology and Social Psychology, Chapman University) and moderated by Isadora Ortega (Actress / Author: The Curse of the Flower). These dynamic Dominican artists will share on the topic of the intersection of their heritage and their art.“Multiracial Americans of Southern California is honored to collaborate with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and our artists and celebrities in highlighting Dominican heritage at such an historic landmark. Our mission to honor and celebrate ancestry continues, and we are intentionally inclusive and representative of all rich cultures of the world. We look forward to continue championing the Afro-Latino diaspora throughout the year as we know representation matters”. - Delia Douglas Haight, President, Multiracial AmericansThe Qué lo Qué Platica and pop up art exhibition presented by LA Plaza de Culturas y Artes and Multiracial Americans is committed to celebrating, amplifying and uplifting Afro-Latinx visionaries, storytellers and creatives.WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 2-4 PMWHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012This event is FREE to the public, seating is limited. For tickets:Event sponsors include Heroes of Color, Curly Chic Hair Care, Manic Panic X skinisskin, Mixed Up Clothing, and Vibrancy AgencyMedia Contacts:Abelardo de la Peña Jr.213-542-6278Delia Douglas Haight424-272-0442ABOUT MULTIRACIAL AMERICANS: Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to positively impacting the Multiracial community in Southern California and abroad. Multiracial Americans' mission is to celebrate identity in a racially inclusive world and better intercultural relationships through advocacy, education, community and social justice.ABOUT LA PLAZA: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a community hub where people gather to celebrate Latinx culture through transformative exhibitions, music, dance, culinary arts, and multigenerational artmaking and storytelling experiences. An anchor cultural institution in Los Angeles County, LA Plaza centers the Latino experience and provides a space to uplift, share, and preserve the stories of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and Latinx people in Southern California. Established in 2011, LA Plaza is a non-profit organization and a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

Delia Douglas

Vibrancy Agency

+1 424-272-0442

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram