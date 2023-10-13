US Universities Arabic Debating Championship From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on its success in previous years, QatarDebate Center is organising the 4th edition of the US Universities Arabic Debating Championship, which kicks off today.

The University of Utah is hosting the three-day event, which brings together 150 competitors from 42 American universities to debate some of the world's most pressing issues.

The championship provides a platform for students from different cultures to meet, exchange ideas, and hone their skills in addressing critical global issues from various perspectives regardless of their personal convictions.

The remarkable success of previous editions has attracted an increasing number of American universities to take part in this year's event, reflecting the key role that QatarDebate is playing in engaging students to express their ideas in Arabic. QatarDebate organised the 1st edition of the championship at the prestigious Harvard University in 2019, while the University of Chicago and Stanford hosted the 2021 and 2022 editions, respectively. The championship will feature 75 judges, who will moderate discussions on several issues.

Saad Al Assad, a trainer at QatarDebate, said the Center, in cooperation with the American Debating Association, had organized a training program from August 19 to September 9 in preparation for the championship. The program featured a variety of workshops on judging standards while participating teams and speakers from different age groups received training on the latest debate practices and how to establish and manage debate clubs.

QatarDebate has finalised all administrative and logistical preparations for the championship.